Gymnica2009 still conquers important podiums not only in the absolute as we tell in the article, but also in the apparatus with Our Gymnasts in the FGI Federation confirming Their Value also in the Highest Level category, the LD! Thus they continue on their journey that will lead them to compete in the NATIONAL Championships in Rimini from 23 June to 2 July.

LD GAF INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP – 2nd REGIONAL ROUND Albese Con Cassano, 11 March 2023 Results GYMNICA 2009 JUNIOR 3 1st ANNA BUTTARELLI

JUNIOR 2 3rd ILARY VALLI





JUNIOR 1 11th MATILDE ZANITONI ALL. 4^ BAND 9TH ASIA GOFFREDI

LB GAF INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP – TECHNICAL ZONE B – REGIONAL – 2^ ROUND Monte Cremasco, 11 / 12 March 2023 ALL. 1^ BAND 1st EMILY GOBBI 2nd REBECCA REXHEPI ALL. 2nd BAND 4th CAROLINA ROLLI ALL. 3^ BAND 3rd SOFIA FERRI 6th MICHELLE ROSA ALL. 4^ VEHICLE 2nd EVA SAVAZZI 4th ​​ALICE BENAZZI 6th ANNA GAROFALO 7th GIULIA FERRARINI 8th SARA PASSANANTE 11th ALICE ZANICHELLI 13th SOFIA VERNIZZI JUNIOR 1 1st CARLA FANTONI

11° LETIZIA MAFFEZZONI JUNIOR 2 1° EMMA FERETTI 2° NICOLE MOLESINI

8th MATILDE GIANT Female Artistic INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP LB3 GAF – REGIONAL – 2^ ROUND ZONE B Monte Cremasco, 11 February 2023 Competition on Saturday 11 Gymnica2009 3rd Overall A4 MARIA CLOE CRET 7th classified J1 1st on beam NOEMI AIELLO





Once again A particular applause goes to all, Gymnasts and Teachers already engaged in our Casalmaggiore, Spineda and Brescello gyms.

These Girls, working well in the Gym, experience Great Satisfaction that will remain in their memories forever.

