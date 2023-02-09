Home World Another RS ​​Civil Protection team is going to Turkey Info
Another team of the Republic Administration of Civil Protection (RUCZ) left this evening from Banja Luka for Turkey, which was affected by the earthquake, said Milan Novitović, Acting Director of RUCZ.

Source: Andolija, Miomir Jakovljević

Novitović, who is in Turkey with the team of the Civil Protection Administration of Republika Srpska, pointed out that the logistics team was sent because they will be in Turkey much longer than planned.

Novitović answered despite the difficult communication and said that the team left this evening around 17:00 with two vans.

“We will not be only 12 days, we will probably be at least three shifts of 12 days each. We are preparing everything to be at least 30 days. We have delivered a lot of things, but we must also have vehicles so that after a hard day, tired, we can return to base”, stated Novitović and added that in this way they will fully provide autonomy on the field.

Novitović stated that the situation is very difficult, much more difficult than can be conveyed.

“The whole situation, all the suffering and pain one is going through, is hard to describe,” Novitović said.

Members of the Civil Protection of the Republika Srpska, trained to help repair damage from natural disasters, arrived on Tuesday, February 7, in the Turkish city of Kahranmanmaras, where more than 940 buildings were destroyed in a devastating earthquake.

21 members of Civil Protection traveled to the humanitarian mission, as well as a search dog trained to search for people under the ruins. They went on the initiative of the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, who accompanied them to Turkey from Mahovljani Airport in Banja Luka.

See also  Gluklya, the Russian artist against Putin: "Against the war, even if I risk never seeing my mother again"

Parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a devastating earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale on Monday, February 6.

According to the latest data, the death toll in Turkey has exceeded 17,000, and more than 71,000 people have been injured.

The Syrian Civil Defense announced today that at least 1,930 people were killed in the earthquake in the northwest of the country, while more than 2,950 were injured.

