Nacho Fernández, Real Madrid defender He flew this Thursday from Rabat (Morocco) to Madrid after the victory in the semifinals of the Club World Cup (1-4) against Al-Ahly to be at the birth of his son and, according to what EFE learned from club sources, he will be available for the end. Nacho traveled on the plane of the president of Real Madrid Florentino Pérez.

The birth of your baby went well and the center-back will return this Friday to the Madrid team’s concentration for the final on Sunday (8:00 p.m.) against Al-Hilal, who defeated Brazilian Flamengo in the first semifinal of the Club World Cup.

The white team’s central defender started in the semifinal against Al-Ahly due to Dani Carvajal’s physical problems. The large number of injured accumulated by the team of Charles Ancelotti make the contest of the Real Madrid youth squad on Saturday against Al-Hilal essential.