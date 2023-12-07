Real Madrid further extends its lead in the Euroleague

All it took was a boost in the third quarter to validate a twelfth success in thirteen Euroleague matches for Real Madrid this Thursday evening. Panathinaikos, with fullback Kendrick Nunn who finished as the match’s top scorer with 24 points, had started the match well at home, but the Spanish team once again proved its domination.

With Walter Tavares important in rebounding (9), and some work from the French Fabien Causeur (18 minutes of play, 5 points, 4 rebounds) and Vincent Poirier (16 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds), the Madrilenians were imposed 90-78. For the Greek club, Mathias Lessort scored 18 points in 30 minutes. Before the competitors’ other matches, his team fell to thirteenth place.

Anadolu Efes and Partizan put the pressure on

In the two other matches of the evening, the Turkish club Anadolu Efes did not tremble at the bottom, in Berlin (97-89), thanks to Shane Larkin’s 32 points, and Partizan validated an important success against Milan (82-69). These results put pressure on mid-table teams like Olympiakos and Bayern (who face each other this Friday) or Fenerbahçe (who travel to Barcelona).

