Another Truck Overturns on Cuban Roads, Further Highlighting Transportation Crisis and Safety Concerns

Truck Overturns in Another Incident on Cuban Roads

In yet another unfortunate incident on Cuban roads, a truck overturned on Tuesday on the Guardalavaca-Banes route in the north of Holguín. The cause of the accident and information regarding any potential victims remain unknown at this time.

The incident was brought to the attention of the public through a post on the Facebook group “Bus & Truck Accidents for more experience and fewer victims!” According to the post, the accident occurred in the afternoon. The individual who made the publication expressed concern for the well-being of the occupants of the truck.

Photographs taken from various angles show a blue truck overturned on the side of the road. One user identified the vehicle as a KP-3, a KrAZ brand truck manufactured in the former Soviet Union. Although the truck is presumed to be a state vehicle, the identifying logo cannot be clearly distinguished.

It appears that there was the presence of a police officer and several individuals at the scene. These individuals could potentially be passengers who were traveling in the truck. It is worth noting that this type of truck is commonly used for transportation in rural areas of Cuba due to the ongoing transport crisis in the country.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding any potential victims involved in the accident.

This incident follows a recent truck accident in Cuba in which a vehicle transporting passengers crashed into a bridge in the province of Cienfuegos. In that case, nine people were injured, one of whom sustained serious injuries and received treatment at a local hospital.

Another fatal truck accident occurred on the Bayamo-Manzanillo highway in early September. This accident claimed the lives of two individuals, while 23 others suffered injuries, three of which were severe. The cause of this tragic incident was attributed to a “technical defect” in the vehicle.

Cuba has been grappling with an increase in traffic accidents this year. At the end of July, authorities reported 29 more deaths compared to the same period in the previous year. While the number of accidents and injuries has decreased recently, the death toll continues to rise, raising concerns about road safety in the country.

The Cuban government and relevant authorities are urged to prioritize road safety measures and address the ongoing transport crisis to prevent further incidents and ensure the well-being of the Cuban people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

