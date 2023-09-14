Tragic Gun Violence Incident Leaves One Dead in Georgia

Gun Violence Claims Another Life in Georgia: Colombian Immigrant Killed in Road Rage Incident

Lilburn, Gwinnett County, Georgia – In yet another tragic incident of gun violence in the United States, 43-year-old Omar Pastor Cantillo Ávila lost his life during a road rage incident on September 10. According to witnesses, Cantillo was waiting at a street intersection when he became the victim of an impudent act that cost him his life.

The altercation started when 18-year-old Luis Cruz, who was in the vehicle behind Cantillo, impatiently honked his horn repeatedly while the traffic light was still red. As the light turned green, Cantillo and Cruz exchanged obscene gestures, escalating the tension between them.

Disturbingly, Cantillo’s relatives revealed that Cruz had been armed with a semi-automatic rifle, waiting a few meters ahead for Cantillo after the exchange of gestures. Without any warning, Cruz opened fire on Cantillo’s car, initiating a deadly shootout. Although Cantillo managed to return fire, he succumbed to his injuries, becoming another statistic in the alarming number of gun-related deaths in the United States.

Two of Cantillo’s cousins, Giovani Fontalvo and Darwin Roldán, were also in the car during the incident. Fontalvo sustained injuries while attempting to exit the passenger seat, while Roldán managed to escape unharmed by seeking refuge in the backseat.

Following the tragedy, Cruz’s uncle alerted the police and handed over his nephew. Law enforcement officers promptly apprehended the 18-year-old at his home, where he was subsequently arrested. Cruz now faces charges of serious homicide and aggravated assault. Due to his prior records of drug trafficking and driving with an expired license, he has been denied bail and is being held in provisional prison.

Omar Pastor Cantillo Ávila was a Colombian immigrant and a beloved son, husband, and father. His untimely demise has left his family in the United States devastated, as he financially supported relatives back in Colombia.

This incident further highlights the need for stricter gun control measures in the United States, where gun violence has become alarmingly prevalent. In 2023 alone, there have already been 20,910 firearm-related deaths across the country, as reported by the Gun Violence Archive. Urgent action is required to address this grave issue and prevent further loss of innocent lives.

Authorities in Gwinnett County, Georgia, are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, with the hope of bringing justice to Cantillo’s grieving family.

