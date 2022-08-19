Apple has revealed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. The Cupertino-based company released two safety reports on the issue on Wednesday, though they haven’t received much attention outside of tech publications. According to Apple’s explanation, the vulnerability implies that a hacker could gain “full administrator access” to the device. This would allow intruders to impersonate the owner of the device and then run any software on her behalf, said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.

Security experts advised users to update affected devices, iPhone6S and later models, different iPad models including 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and iPad Air 2 and Mac computers with MacOS Monterey operating system. The flaw also affects some iPod models. Apple did not specify in reports how, where or by whom the vulnerabilities were discovered. In all cases he cited an anonymous researcher. Security researcher Will Strafach said he didn’t see any technical analysis of the vulnerabilities Apple just patched. The company has recognized similarly serious breaches in the past and, according to Strafach, on a dozen occasions said it was aware of reports of exploitation of such breaches.

To address these flaws, Apple is urging users to download iOS version 15.6.1 operating software for iPhone, its iPadOS 15.6.1 counterpart for iPad and macOS Monterey 12.5.1 for Mac computers.