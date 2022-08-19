His name is Daniel John Bigham and he thrives on experiments: he studies, imagines, tests, realizes. At the university, where he was a successful student of Motor Sports Engineering at Oxford, the first thing he experimented with was a cider of his own production: he spent a hundred pounds to build himself an artisanal kit and bought 30 liters of low-quality apple juice. “The cheapest one,” he added sugar and yeast in different proportions and left the compounds there for a couple of weeks. Only to experience that “some tasted good, others were really terrible”.