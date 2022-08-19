Home Sports Engineer Bigham and that record of the hour son of intuition and will
Sports

Engineer Bigham and that record of the hour son of intuition and will

by admin
Engineer Bigham and that record of the hour son of intuition and will

On the Swiss track of Grenchen, the British athlete, a past in the Mercedes F1 team, set a new world record with 55.548 kilometers pedaled in an hour: and now he will help the Ineos riders to improve their aerodynamic performance

His name is Daniel John Bigham and he thrives on experiments: he studies, imagines, tests, realizes. At the university, where he was a successful student of Motor Sports Engineering at Oxford, the first thing he experimented with was a cider of his own production: he spent a hundred pounds to build himself an artisanal kit and bought 30 liters of low-quality apple juice. “The cheapest one,” he added sugar and yeast in different proportions and left the compounds there for a couple of weeks. Only to experience that “some tasted good, others were really terrible”.

See also  Mario Burigo and Elisa Gullo triumph at the Villa Imperiale cross

You may also like

Romano:Inter Milan will not accept Paris’ 50 million...

Inter, training at San Siro, there was also...

The total winning percentage of each team since...

Burdisso eliminated in the heat fades the final...

Riso Scotti and Elachem towards the new season

Cincinnati Open: Zhang Shuai enters the top 16...

Tuchel-Conte: here are the sanctions. Fines and a...

The reason why the Nets rejected Irving in...

From Zingari to Becerri, the top shots of...

Chinese Super League – Massacre!Junior scored a hat-trick...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy