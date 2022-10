BEIJING – Go “on the hunt for talent around the world” to make people come back Hong Kong an international hub. And in order not to lose the competition with other Asian centers that are becoming more attractive, like Singapore. It is one of the main missions of the new governor of the Perfumed Port, John Leewho this morning gave his first speech on the political lines of his mandate (which began last July 1, the 25th anniversary of the return of the city to China from Great Britain).