Well that goes it was a gaffe. Scandal in Germany in the cup match between Mannheim and Nuremberg. In the presence of over 17 thousand spectators, the speaker of the stadium, Stephan Christen, once the two teams had been announced, decided to dedicate the match to Christian Hehl, who passed away on Sunday. Nothing strange, except that Hehl is a convict, as well as a neo-Nazi.

“This match is for you,” Christen said into the microphone. Hehl was previously convicted of drug dealing and illicit possession of firearms. Not only that, between 2014 and 2016 he received the daspo for participating in clashes with the police. The managing director of Mannheim tried to distance himself from the incident and stated that “the dedication was not decided by the club, we did not know anything about it”. On his part, the speaker justified himself by stating that he had received, through social media, a request from the fans, which he wanted to satisfy. Christen also assured that he didn’t know who Hehl was. The dedication, however, was made, and well that vague it was a gaffe. Which was best avoided.