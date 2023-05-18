Provincial Games|Provincial Games Opening Ceremony Procurement Project Completes Bidding_Datong City_Sports_City

Original title: Provincial Games|Provincial Games Opening Ceremony Procurement Project Completed Bidding

A few days ago, the creative plan and operation team procurement project for the opening ceremony of the 16th Shanxi Provincial Sports Games successfully completed the procurement bidding at the Datong Public Resources Trading Center (Datong Government Procurement Center), and Fengshang Culture Group Co., Ltd. won the bid.

The Shanxi Provincial Games is a large-scale comprehensive sports event with the largest scale, the most complete items, the widest influence, and the highest attention in our province. It is held every four years. Datong City and Shuozhou City have been identified as the 16th Provincial Games the host city. The opening ceremony of this Provincial Games is planned to be held at the Datong Sports Center Stadium on August 8, 2023. The creative plan for the opening ceremony and the procurement project budget of the operation team total 21 million yuan.

Successfully hosting the Provincial Games is an important opportunity for Datong to fully demonstrate its strength, vitality, spirit, and image of the city. In order to ensure the smooth progress of the project, the Datong Public Resources Trading Center opened up a “green channel” for key projects, communicated with the project procurement unit in advance, took the initiative to provide door-to-door services, and made detailed preparations before bidding, providing high-quality products 24 hours a day Service guarantee to ensure the efficient and orderly organization and implementation of the project.

