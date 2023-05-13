“ARF Comics Festival”: for those who love, read, write, draw and breathe comics.

Our dearest friend and reader, Roberto Di Vito, as well as being a very good photographer and I thank him for the photos, as in this case, he sent us; he wanted to tell us about a very interesting event that takes place in Rome from 12 to 14 May 2023: ARF Comics Festival. Kermesse now in its ninth edition for all those who love, read, draw comics. Three days of exhibitions, meetings and workshops.

Word to Roberto Di Vito:

ARF! it is the celebration of those who love, read, write, draw and breathe comics. Three days of Stories, Signs & Drawings, a total immersion in Comics through an incredible variety of exhibitions, unmissable meeting-events, international guests, lectio magistralis with the great masters.

And again: a Self area entirely dedicated to independent publishing, an Artist Alley to meet the excellence of the international scene, Job ARF!, the successful format for the meeting between publishing houses and aspiring professionals and, for the little ones , a Kids Area full of creative workshops held by leading names in children’s publishing. 12, 13, 14 May 2023. Rome. Slaughterhouse / City of the Other Economy • Testaccio

By Roberto DiVito