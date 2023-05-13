MotoGp France, TV schedules – When and where to see qualifying, sprint race and race (Sky, Now and Tv8)

The MotoGp arrives in Franceon the historic track of Le Manswhere he celebrates his big prize number mille. If the main unknown is rain, weekend number 5 of the season will also provide other important answers. There Ktm he will have to prove that the results at Jerez weren’t random. L’Aprilia on the contrary, he will have to demonstrate that Spain was just a bad parenthesis. And then Marco Bezzecchi, called to a reaction to remain in the upper parts of the standings. All can be summed up with “AAA Wanted” for a rival I’m sorry Bagnaia and his Ducati. Meanwhile, the MotoGp also finds Marc Marquezreturning after the accident in the first race in Portugal and the consequent operation on his right hand.

Where to see the race on TV

All sessions of the Le Mans weekend will be broadcast live from Sky e Now. As always this season, we start from qualifying on Saturday morning, then in the afternoon Sprint Race. On the satellite the reference channel is always Sky Sport MotoGP HD (208). But the qualifications and the sprint race on Saturday will also be visible live on TV8. The situation changes on Sunday: live coverage of the matches only on Sky and Now, while on channel 8 digital terrestrial the grand prix will be broadcast only in time delay.

The weekend programme

Saturday 13 May – Sky, Now and Tv8

Moto3 free practice: 8:40

Moto2 free practice: 9:25

MotoGP free practice: 10.10am

MotoGP Qualifying: 10.50am

Moto3 qualifying: 12.50pm

Moto2 qualifying: 1.45pm

Sprint MotoGP: 15:00

Sunday 14 May – Sky and Now

Warm-Up MotoGP: 9:45

Gara Moto3: 11:00

Gara Moto2: 12:15

MotoGP: 14:00

Sunday 14 May – Tv8

Moto3 Race deferred: 2.00 pm

Moto2 Race delayed: 3.15pm

Deferred MotoGP Race: 17:00