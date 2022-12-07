BUENOS AIRES. Federal Court No. 2 in Buenos Aires today sentenced Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification from public office, recognizing her guilty in the trial known as ‘Vialidad’ for illegal activities in the concession of public works in the years 2007-2015 (rpt: 2007-2015) in the Argentine province of Santa Cruz.

The vice president was convicted by Federal Court No. 2 of the crime of fraudulent administration against the public administration with public works in Santa Cruz between 2007 and 2015. Kirchner was instead acquitted of the crime of illicit association, for this respect at the request of the prosecutors for 12 years in prison, the court established the sentence of six years. In addition, the judges sentenced businessman Lázaro Báez to six years in prison for fraudulent administration in the same case. Against today’s sentence, the defendants’ defense will be able to appeal to the Supreme Court.