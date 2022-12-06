It was a record November, the one just concluded, for Banca Mediolanum. The company announced last month’s trading results, which show total group trading volumes of €1.09 billion.

In detail, total net inflows in November amounted to 695 million (7.04 billion since the beginning of the year), of which net inflows into assets under management amounted to 652 million (5.24 billion since the beginning of the year). New loans disbursed amount to 383 million (3.58 billion YTD) while premiums on protection policies amount to 16 million (165 million YTD).

Massimo Doris, CEO of Banca Mediolanum comments: “I am extremely proud of the record result of approximately 700 million in funding in November, a month that is characterized by huge tax deadlines. In fact, exceeding 7 billion since the beginning of the year allows us to appreciate the strength of Banca Mediolanum’s business model and the great work carried out during 2022 by the Family Bankers, whom I was finally able to meet again in person at a two-day convention just early November.”

“We are also witnessing the usual acceleration in asset management in the last part of the year, with flows in the month of 652 million, 5.24 billion since the beginning of the year, always characterized by a high-quality mix and a strong component of recurring funding ”.

Doris concludes: “Finally, support to our customers continues with disbursements of mortgages and loans for 383 million, 3.58 billion since January – slightly higher than last year, and through personal protection policies, with 16 million in the month and 165 year to date. A month to remember also for the acquisition of 15,500 new customers”.