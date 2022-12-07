Home Sports Juve out of the cups? UEFA will not wait for the Italian trials




If financial Fair Play had been deceived, the situation would become complicated for the Juventus club

From our correspondent Fabio Licari

Superleague and Financial Fair Play: the situation gets complicated. The anti-Champions tournament had already created an insurmountable wall between Juve and UEFA almost two years ago. While all the protagonists awaited the sentence of the EU Court, the case of possible violations of Fair Play exploded. Two issues – it should be specified: separate – that hang over Juve and endanger the European future. The message that comes from the club’s latest balance sheet is clear: we are risking the cups. And it doesn’t matter that this message was a due act for the market.

