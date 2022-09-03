Executive summary:According to a Reuters report on September 2, local time, the number of confirmed cases of unexplained pneumonia in Argentina has increased to 10, and three people have died. WHO is monitoring the situation.

The Pan American Health Organization, part of the WHO, said the cases were linked to a private clinic in the Tucuman province in northwestern Argentina.

A preliminary report on August 30, local time, showed that five medical staff and a patient being treated in the intensive care unit had contracted the pneumonia and developed symptoms between August 18 and 22.

On September 1, local health officials reported three additional cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to nine, including three deaths. All three deceased had other health problems.

On September 2, Argentina reported another case.

All of these cases reported symptoms including fever, muscle aches, and diarrhea. Several patients developed bilateral lung infections. Tests for known respiratory viruses and other viral, bacterial and fungal pathogens have so far been negative, the Pan American Health Organization said. Relevant biological samples have been sent for additional testing.

The Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization are currently monitoring the outbreak and assisting local health officials in their investigations.

