Tomorrow March 10th is published on all platforms brick ovensthe first preview of in abandoned places (Recordaciones Bonicas/Discos Bora Bora), the 7-inch unit that joins Ariadna Punsetes y Beta Maximum. In Mondo Sonoro We premiere for you the video clip that illustrates this first single.

Brick skeleton, immense structure, abandoned. What was then the provincial lung of the region is today the home of birds, and the amusement of four drunkards. Broken heart today.
It is brick ovens e is the first of four abandoned places, visited and interpreted by Beta Máximo and Ariadna Punsetes.

“We fled far from the city in search of different landscapes, decadent, decrepit, destroyed, uninhabited. Every structure in ruins on the sides of the
road makes us turn our heads one hundred and eighty degrees. Until we found the entrance to the place, we stopped the car and entered that
former world that one day was a factory, a house, a government building…
Far from dying of disgust at the conditions in which those skeletons of brick, iron and dust are found, we inspect every last detail with
a relative danger lurking; tiles that creak underfoot, semi-ruined walls, boarded-up doors, expired roofs, and we make up a story
detective story with mysterious and ominous overtones about what life would be there, how it was destroyed, why, when, and we compare it with current life, which
it is much easier to deduce: intrepid equals who sneak in to have parties, fires, rites, graffiti.
We walk, make graphic documents and leave satisfied and fascinated, generating a conversation about what we have seen, which lasts the entire trip back to the city. Then we make up songs. These are the “Abandoned Places” of Beta Máximo and Ariadna Punsetes”.

in abandoned places will be available on 7″ vinyl next April 22during the Record Store Day 2023 by the hand of Discos Bora-Bora and Grabaciones Bonicas.

