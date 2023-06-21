Armed conflict broke out again in the capital of Sudan

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-21 19:43

On the night of the 20th local time on the CCTV news client, the Sudan General Intelligence Agency building in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, was attacked by an armed attack and burst into flames. The building is located in the same complex as the official residence of the President of the Sudan, the Ministry of Defense and the General Command of the Armed Forces. The Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces have accused each other of violating the ceasefire and carrying out the attack.

In addition, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces also had sporadic gun battles in the southern and northern industrial areas of Khartoum and the neighboring city of Omdurman on the 20th.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have continued to clash in the capital Khartoum and other places since April 15. The two sides have reached a number of ceasefire agreements, but none have been implemented. On June 17, the conflicting parties reached a new 72-hour temporary ceasefire agreement in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah. The ceasefire began at 6:00 Khartoum time on June 18, Sudan. In the meantime, peace was restored in various warring areas in Sudan, including Khartoum and other places.

(Original title: Armed conflict broke out again in Sudan’s capital, the General Intelligence Agency building was attacked and caught fire)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

