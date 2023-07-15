Armenia and Azerbaijan Clash over Fortification Construction in Naka Region

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijani Troops of Opening Fire in Naka Region

The tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues to escalate as Armenia claims that Azerbaijani troops have opened fire on its positions in the Naka region. The Armenian Ministry of Defense issued a statement, accusing the Azerbaijani armed forces of launching an attack between 22:30 on July 14 and 0:30 on July 15, local time.

According to Armenia, the attack targeted Armenian positions in the Naka Khojali area. The Armenian army alleges that the purpose of the attack was to prevent them from constructing a permanent fortification in the area. The Azerbaijani side, however, argues that their military took necessary measures to prevent the Armenian army from establishing a stronghold in the Nakahojali region.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has a long history, with frequent instances of violence and territorial disputes. In recent months, tensions have been on the rise, with both sides deploying additional troops along the border.

The international community has expressed concerns about the situation and called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions. The United Nations, the European Union, and several countries have urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to the negotiation table to find a peaceful resolution to their differences.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan dates back to the early 20th century, with the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh being one of the main points of contention. The region, recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan, has been under the control of Armenian forces since the early 1990s.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have blamed each other for violating ceasefires and initiating hostilities in the past. The recent exchange of fire in the Naka region adds to the mounting tensions between the two countries.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation and hopes for a peaceful resolution. The ongoing conflict not only poses a threat to regional stability but also has the potential to draw in neighboring countries and further escalate the violence.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense’s statement, accusing Azerbaijan of attacking their positions, highlights the fragile nature of the situation. The immediate priority should be to halt any further violence and create conditions for dialogue and negotiation to pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

