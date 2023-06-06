Arnold Schwarzenegger on illegitimate son | Entertainment

In an interview, Arnold Schwarzenegger talked about Joseph Baena, the illegitimate son, because of whom the marriage broke up a few years ago!

A few years ago, the world was shaken by the news that Schwarzenegger had a son with a housekeeper who lived in his home with his wife Maria and children, but only when it was announced what the young man looked like, the world was speechless.

Joseph Baena is a copy of Arnold Schwarzenegger and “a good guy”, says his father, who, among other things, reveals what the moment was like when he confessed his infidelity to his wife.



Everything happened only in 2011 at a marriage counselor when he finally admitted that he was Joseph’s father. Arnold says his then-wife filed for divorce, which he still considers “his biggest failure and one he’ll live with for the rest of his life.”

“I’ve caused my family too much pain because of my moaning. Everyone suffered. Maria suffered, my children, Joseph and his mother too…”, said Schwarzenegger and added that he is now on good terms with his ex-wife, but also that his illegitimate son is “a great man.

“I don’t want to think that he is not welcome, he has become a remarkable young man”.

Check out what Joseph looks like:

