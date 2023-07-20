Arrasate Blues 2023 – breaking latest news in MondoSonoro magazine

The winners of the European Blues Challenge 2023 opened the festival on Thursday: Noa & The Hell Drinkers. The organization of the festival gave him a gold pin Ainhoa ​​Egiguren to the singer, as a representative of the group, and amid the warm applause of the public. It is worth mentioning that the main organizer of these 5 editions, Jon Apraiz Ansola (President of Ibai-Arte) also received a tribute. After winning the continental award, Noa & The Hell Drinkers performed in Arrasate for the first time. The live show combines blues and rock, with Noa Egiguren’s lively movements and powerful voice, and the band from Donostia has won warm applause from the public.

The next day The Fake Cousinsthree experienced musicians, played the old styles of the blues, including stride and boogie woogie. Bluedays the quartet has come a long way, and has had five albums. Their music exudes purity and they showed it on the terrace of the Taupa bar. that night, Africa Bibang The ‘frontwoman’ and her band members gave a live performance in Calle Ferrerias. The Algortar singer, singing in Basque and Ortozi, made Arotz square dance, accompanied by the band members. He had words for feminism and freedom, raising his left fist, and his deep voice, along with black dances, satisfied the audience. And at midnight, when the gauchos like it, Rommintxel held a ‘jam session’ at Aterp. A group of professors from Arasat offered lively rhythms of gypsy music in the bar.

At noon, at the time of the bermuda, M&A Swing Machine He played electro-swing, new soul and new jazz next to the Ezkiña bar. Mixing old styles with electronica was a crowd pleaser, as was the free activity of the three band members. The public applauded the performance. Slideboy Vegasmade a demonstration of the popular styles of the United States of America. They say that this musical proposal gave 142 concerts here and there last year. Created in Bilbao The Soul for Real Band‘s concert had something unexpected: as the original drummer fell ill, Peru Altube (Huntza and The Potes) had to act on the sticks. They say that the native of Arrasate had to learn 21 songs in less than 24 hours, before going on stage.

That night and on the festival’s main stage, it was the turn of the festival’s headliner: Trudy Lynn The Texan is the recipient of two Grammy nominations, as well as twelve Blues Music Award nominations. 75 year old lady. Nine albums under his belt, Travellin’ Brothers he performed in the concert with the people of Biscay, luxury group members, who have made ten albums and more than a thousand concerts. Steve Krasek also put on his voice and enthusiastically ‘kissed’ the harmonica. Together, they turned the concert into a festival of blues, to the delight of the public that filled the town square.

On the last day of the festival, Monica Duran The jazz singer performed with his band. The singer from Arrasat is a jazz student at the Navarra High Conservatory, and his elegant voice has been liked by the public. In the edition in which women have played a leading role and had great power, The Spolem Girls they gave their last concert. Dressed in 1960s clothing, in addition to elaborate choreography, they launched the format of female vocal groups, with rhythm & blues, doo wop and soul on their lips.

It is also worth mentioning Lazy Blues that school friends have performed in concerts, transmitting their movements to the audience. The organization of the festival this year was once again the Ibai-Arte merchants’ association of Arrasate, supported by the City of Arrasate, and this fifth edition has been positively evaluated: “It has been an edition of smiles”.