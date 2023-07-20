Home » Damiano of the Maneskin quotes Totti at his concert: the surprise phrase
by admin
The Editorial Board Thursday 20 July 2023, 11.02pm

I Maneskin they go back to “casa“. The Roman band performed this evening at the olympic stadium, recording the umpteenth success of a record-breaking tour. A lot emotion also for the frontman of the group Damianowho quoted the former team captain on stage Roma Francesco Totti for a special dedication.

Damiano and dedicates it to Totti

These are the words of Damiano, who has always been great Roma fanwhich has taken up a phrase used in the farewell letter from Totti to calcium: “I steal the words of a great, let me be afraid. Singing at the Olimpico was my dream, my goal, a fixed nail. I’m usually there (points to South).”

Totti, irrepressible emotion: in tears for a photo with Roma

