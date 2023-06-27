Arrested for child abuse | Info

The Directorate of Criminal Police and the Police Directorate of Bijeljina, in the continuation of the operation codenamed “Karika 2022”, in the area of ​​Bijeljina arrested the OB from Gradiška on suspicion of having committed several criminal acts of sexual abuse of a child.

It is suspected that the criminal offenses of exploiting children for pornography, introducing children to pornography and exploiting a computer network or communication by other technical means to commit criminal offenses of sexual abuse or exploitation of a child.

As a source from the investigation confirmed for Mondo, the suspect, after making contact with the child, sent photos and videos of sexually explicit content, and then asked the child to take photos of himself in a sexually explicit way and to send such photos to him.

“After that, he arranged a meeting for the sake of reconciliation. The suspect then came to the agreed place in order to commit the robbery”, we learn from the investigation.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republika Srpska announced today that the activities are carried out under the supervision of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Bijeljina and represent one of a series of activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs that are carried out continuously, and relate to the identification and clarification of criminal offenses and perpetrators of criminal offenses of sexual abuse and exploitation children.

