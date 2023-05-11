Arrested General who was in charge of drugs Velji Nevolji | Info

In a major international operation, a man was arrested who is suspected of being in charge of drugs for the Belivuk clan.

He was arrested in a major operation by the police and the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime Miroslav S., called Đeneral, i.e. Grandpa! His nickname was often mentioned during the trial of the clan of Veljko Belivuk and Marko Miljković, a his name appeared for the first time in the indictment against the Kavačka clan brought by the Montenegrin prosecutor’s office.

“It is suspected that he was Radoj Zvicer’s main ‘operator’ for drug smuggling. Members of the clan mentioned his nickname, but his name was not known for a long time. However, after deciphering the intercepted sky communication and collecting other evidence, it was discovered that the General is actually Serbian citizen Miroslav S.”, sagovornik Kurira reveals.

He recalls that cooperating witnesses also spoke about him, who often addressed him with the nickname Grandfather. They described him as a man through whom the drug trade of the Belivuk – Miljković clan went, and explained that word about “elderly man”. Speaking about the cocaine that they smuggled, witness associate Srđan Lalić told how he participated in escorting 40 kilograms of drugs sent to the stadium by Radoje Zvicer.

“I participated with Marko in escorting that cocaine, Deda, who was a General on Skye, was in charge of the cocaine. That was maybe two months before the arrest,” Lalić said. “Sky Communications confirmed that Miroslav S. was in direct contact with the fugitive leader of the Kavac clan, Radoj Zvicer. In the indictment of the Montenegrin Prosecutor’s Office the messages that they sent to each other via encrypted communication, in which they agreed to trade in cocaine, were also disclosed. adds the interlocutor.

In a major international operation, Mladen Lazarevic, the godfather of Milan Ljepoja, was also arrested, who, according to the indictment, was killed in Ritopek by members of Belivuk’s group.

