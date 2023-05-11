AUSL Modena – Round tables, concerts and meetings, the month of the family caregiver is starting

A Modena, Friday 19 May, from 10.30 to 12.30 in the Sala Pucci in Largo Pucci 40, the round table ‘The fact and we will do’ is scheduled, dedicated to actions, activities, supports in favor of family caregivers and proposals for the future. Lorenzo Scaglietti (Psychologist in charge of the Caregiver psychological support project Ausl District 3 Clinical Psychology Service), Bruna Rodia (Social Worker at the Listening Space of CDCD Modena) and Ghizlane Zerqoui (Raa of Informacaregiver Modena) will be present

In VignolaWednesday 17 May, from 18 to 19.30 in Room A in via Libertà 799, the appointment ‘Take care of those who take care of us’ will take place during which the district program dedicated to Caregivers will be presented.

In Castelfranco Emilia, from 22nd to 26th May there will be guided tours of the structures in the area that deal with disabilities. In the previous days it is necessary to arrange an appointment by contacting the individual structure at the contact details indicated on the dedicated page: www.ausl.mo.it/eventi-caregiver-castelfranco-2023

In Cavezzo, Friday 12 May, from 17 at Villa Giardino, an evening of music, stories and experiences is scheduled, led by Mirco Besutti, president of the Italian Association of Music Schools (AidSM) and director of the C and G. Andreoli of Mirandola. At the end, an aperitif offered by Anffas Mirandola and Auser Cavezzo will be offered.

To PaulTuesday 23 May, from 4 to 6 pm in the hospital (room of 55), the meeting “How to move and get a person with mobility difficulties to move: the physiotherapist’s advice” will take place.

In FormigineSaturday 13 May at the Spira Mirabilis Auditorium (at 8.45 pm) the show “We are made di-verse because we are poetry show by Guido Marangoni” will be staged, organized in collaboration with the Center for Families of the Union of Municipalities of the Ceramic District, the Open Destinations Association and the Bloved Association.

A Carpi, on Friday 12 May there will be a lecture entitled “Illness and ethics of care: individual responsibilities, family ties, role of the community and social formation in care”. The appointment is scheduled on the ZOOM platform from 15.30 to 17.30 and will see the opening greeting of the Councilor for Welfare of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Igor Taruffi, and the intervention of Professor Ivo Lizzola of the Department of Human and Social Sciences of the University of Bergamo. For how to participate, you can consult the dedicated page: www.ausl.mo.it/eventi-caregiver-carpi-2023

“The variety and breadth of the initiatives shows how deeply the issue of caregivers is felt – states Federica Rolli, Director of Social and Health Activities of the Local Health Authority of Modena -. This program represents the ability of the Districts of the province of Modena to take action, in collaboration with the Planning Offices, the Third Sector Entities but also Local Health Authorities, to design and implement innovative but ongoing projects to support those who take care of users and family members “

The complete calendar of the various events in the districts, which is being updated, can be consulted on the page: www.ausl.mo.it/caregiver