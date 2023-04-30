Home » Arrested in Algeria Max Togni, the director of the circus Amar
Max Togni, born in Turin and also holder of French citizenship, was stopped by the Algerian police forces on Friday evening. Togni is director of the Amar circus which has staged its shows in Algiers in recent weeks.

The detention, beraking latest news learns from diplomatic sources, took place for reasons not yet specified, the man is still being held. In 2016 Togni had already been arrested for illegal currency trafficking.

