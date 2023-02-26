A young man from Sjenica was arrested for exploiting minors for pornography.

Members of the police in Prijepolje, in cooperation with the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Prijepolje and the Prosecutor’s Office for High-Tech Crime, in the continuation of the “Armageddon” action, arrested VM (21) from Sjenica, on suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of showing, obtaining and possessing pornographic material and exploiting a minor for pornography and the crime of coercion.

VM is suspected of communicating with persons through social networks from his account, to whom he sent and shared photos and videos of pornographic content created by the exploitation of a minor. He was detained for up to 48 hours, the Ministry of the Interior announced.

Mladić was brought to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Prijepolje with a criminal complaint, on whose proposal the Basic Court in Prijepolje ordered the suspect to be detained for up to 30 days.

