Arrests Made in Connection to Murder of Ecuadorian Mayor: Authorities Close in on Masterminds

Ecuadorian Authorities Arrest Three Individuals Linked to Murder of Mayor of Manta

Ecuadorian authorities have announced the arrest of three individuals who are allegedly connected to the murder of Agustín Intriago, the mayor of Manta. The mayor was tragically killed on July 23.

During a press conference, Juan Zapata, the Minister of the Interior, revealed that four individuals have been identified as the potential perpetrators of the crime. One of the suspects is currently serving a prison sentence, while another is reported to be a Dominican national.

The operation to apprehend the suspects took place early on Friday morning in the cities of Manta, Naranjal, and at the Litoral Penitentiary. Law enforcement officials seized bulletproof vests, a rifle, grenades, over 100 cartridges, and five vehicles during the raids.

In addition to the arrest of the murder suspects, eight other individuals were taken into custody for their involvement in arms and substance trafficking. Investigators are currently determining whether these individuals have any connection to the mayor’s murder.

The arrested suspects have been transported to Malta, where they will be placed under the jurisdiction of the appropriate authorities. The date and time for the hearing to formally charge the individuals are yet to be determined. It is currently unknown whether they have legal representation.

The attack on Mayor Intriago occurred while he was touring the 15 de Septiembre neighborhood. Unfortunately, a young athlete named Ariana Chancay, who was accompanying the mayor, also lost her life as a result of the gunfire. Freddy Sarzosa, the head of the National Directorate for the Investigation of Crimes Against Life (Dinased), explained that one of the arrested individuals posed as a water vendor to guide the alleged hitmen to the location where the mayor was. The two other suspects are believed to be responsible for planning and executing the logistics, including the supply of vehicles and weapons. The inmate played a role by making calls from jail.

The capture of these four suspects marks a significant development in the case, but authorities are now focused on identifying the masterminds behind the murder. The investigation into the mayor’s killing is ongoing.

