Arsenal’s new goalkeeper got a tattoo of the date Arsenal were defeated | Sport

It remains to be seen how the fans of his new club will react…

Source: EPA/CLIVE ROSE

Spanish goalkeeper David Raja, who defends the colors of Brentford, has become a member of Arsenal.

The goalkeeper, born in 1995 in Barcelona, ​​would stand in the goal of the “gunners” as a loan player from Brentford, with the possibility of purchase before the start of the next season, and within days of his transfer to the famous London club. there is a lot of talk on the Island about his tattoo!

Namely, the goalkeeper, who has been a member of Brentfrod since 2019, has the date “13/08/2021” tattooed on his neck. It was then that his current club registered their first Premier League victory in history – and it happened precisely in a duel with Arsenal, whose member he became a member of this week.

David Raya’s commemorative tattoo may not go down too well with Arsenal fanshttps://t.co/sGgnKx5tlp — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT)August 13, 2023

Namely, Brentford triumphed over Swansea in 2021 and earned the right to play in the English elite for the first time in the club’s history.

The opponent in the first round was Arsenal, in front of the home crowd, and the Premier League debut was seasoned with a great victory, with the fact that David Raja managed to keep a clean sheet in that match.

Not long after, he decided to get a tattoo of a date that Bretford fans will remember fondly – it remains to be seen how Arsenal supporters will react…

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

