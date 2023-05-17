Home » Arson on purpose?The hotel fire in the center of New Zealand’s capital city has killed 10 people and 11 are missing. There are many elderly guests over 80 years old
World

Arson on purpose?The hotel fire in the center of New Zealand’s capital city has killed 10 people and 11 are missing. There are many elderly guests over 80 years old

by admin
Arson on purpose?The hotel fire in the center of New Zealand’s capital city has killed 10 people and 11 are missing. There are many elderly guests over 80 years old
  1. Arson on purpose?10 dead and 11 missing in hotel fire in downtown New Zealand Sina
  2. At least 6 dead, 52 rescued in New Zealand hotel fire RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. Death toll rises to 10 in Wellington hotel fire World Wide Web
  4. Mid Valley City electric house caught fire billowing thick smoke and fierce fire- Domestic- Instant domestic | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  5. Tragedy repeated: Taking stock of the horrific large building fires in New Zealand history | NZ News Chinese New Zealand Herald
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  West Bank, Israeli injured in car attack. According to the media, the attacker was killed

You may also like

Wiretapping scandal, Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to 3...

“Banderas a half mast”, preview of Medalla’s fourth...

France, Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison:...

European countries ask Zelenski to end the war...

Mitar Mirić does not know how many letters...

Bankruptcy of the Pala Acer in Priolo, 7...

Retail drug dealing in a shack, arrested and...

Udinese – Beto is back and going to...

News Udinese – The decision on Becao /...

Discussion on the patriarch’s insulting of women |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy