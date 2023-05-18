Artificial sweeteners do not help weight loss Magazine

The World Health Organization has spoken out and said that artificial sweeteners do not help weight loss in the long run.

The World Health Organization stated that the use of artificial sweeteners “provides no long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children”.

“Zamena sugar artificial sweeteners does not help people control their weight in the long term,” said Francesco Branca, Director of the WHO’s Division of Nutrition and Food Safety.

The guidelines apply to all people except those with pre-existing diabetes, Branka said. Why? Simply because none of the studies in the research included people with diabetes, no assessment could be made, he said.

The study also indicated that there may be “potential side effects” from long-term use of sugar substitutes, such as a slightly increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

However, “this recommendation is not intended to comment on the safety of consumption,” said Branka. “This guideline says that if we’re looking for a reduction in obesity, weight control, or risk of noncommunicable diseases, that’s unfortunately something the science has failed to demonstrate,” he said. “It will not lead to the positive health effects that some people may expect.”

Artificial sweeteners are widely used as an ingredient in ready-to-eat foods and beverages, and are sometimes added directly by consumers. In 2015, the WHO issued guidelines on sugar intake, recommending that adults and children reduce their daily intake to less than 10% of total energy intake. After that recommendation, interest in sugar alternatives increased, according to the study.

“This new guideline is based on a detailed assessment of the latest scientific literature and emphasizes that the use of artificial sweeteners is not a good strategy to achieve weight loss by reducing dietary energy intake,” said nutrition researcher Ian Johnson, a fellow at the Quadram Institute Bioscience, formerly the Institute for Research of food, in Norwich, United Kingdom.

“However, this should not be interpreted as an indication that sugar intake is irrelevant to weight control,” Johnson said in a statement.

Instead, you should cut back on sugar-sweetened beverages and try to use “raw or lightly processed fruit as a source of sweetness,” Johnson added.

