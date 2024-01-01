Home » As 2023 comes to a close, Putin wants the world to think he is winning
World

As 2023 comes to a close, Putin wants the world to think he is winning

by admin
As 2023 comes to a close, Putin wants the world to think he is winning

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially announced his candidacy for re-election in March 2024, as state media portrays him as the indispensable man. Despite being the inevitable winner, Putin wants to use the election as a public ritual to secure his power until the end of the decade. However, the war in Ukraine has presented unexpected challenges and setbacks for Putin’s reign. In June, a Russian mercenary leader launched an uprising, highlighted by images of the advance of Wagner’s forces towards Moscow. The rebellion was stopped short of the Russian capital and the leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, died in a mysterious plane crash, causing a disruption to Putin’s leadership. Despite these challenges, Putin presented a confident narrative of the Russian economy at his annual press conference, boasting of GDP growth and low unemployment rates. The economy has been driven by defense spending and will continue to be as Putin has promised to spend whatever is necessary to continue the war against Ukraine. Moreover, Putin is projecting confidence in the war against Ukraine, with Ukraine’s counteroffensive failing to make progress and international support beginning to waver in the face of relentless attacks on Ukrainian civilians. The world waits to see how creative Ukraine’s allies can be in delivering on their promises of support for Ukraine in 2024.

See also  Nationalist Serbia supports Putin's war in Ukraine - Tomislav Marković

You may also like

The Future of Artificial Intelligence: A Look Back...

AIR TRANSPORT On 8 January 2024 the first...

Happy New Year from Mondo Japan

Haiku Hands, review of his album Pleasure Beast...

Hitmen intercept bus with 36 passengers on the...

Leaves. Giorgio Ruffolo (Rome, 14 August 1926 –...

Belgrade, once again “Target” — — SERBS, PALESTINIANS...

Tension grows in the Red Sea: ten Houthis...

U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images...

Crime is a problem for tourism in South...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy