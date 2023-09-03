Home » “As Panteras” series on Pluto TV streaming service – MONDO MODA
World

by admin
The free streaming service Pluto TV adds six new channels to its platform that are incorporated into the service’s extensive content library here in Brazil.

The Panthers 1976 – 1977 @ Playback

Among the new content, the classic series from the 1970s and 1980s “The Panthers“. Three beautiful, charming and charismatic private detectives get involved in several spy cases, always with charm and hair tossing. In addition to serving as a lesson in the history of women’s fashion at the time.

As Panteras Jaclyn Smith, Shelley Hack, Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, Tanya Roberts e Cheryl Ladd – 1981 @ Reprodução

In addition to this, five new channels also join the grid: series ‘Louco Por Você’ and ‘Starsky & Hutch’, in addition to Pluto TV Animais, Pluto TV Cine Crime, Pluto TV Cine Inspiração, Pluto TV Séries Ação and the World Poker channel Tour.

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

