Napoli – Lazio Rome 1:2, The reigning champion fell for the first time, Lazio celebrates

The first goal of the game was scored by Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto after half an hour of play. He ran onto Felipe Anderson’s low cross at the front post and surprised the goalkeeper Meret with a spectacular foot. Napoli equalized within two minutes after Zieliňský’s shot, which was successively scored by two defending players into the counter-movement of helpless goalkeeper Provedel.

The visitors took the lead back seven minutes after the break when Japanese midfielder Kamada struck for the first time since his summer arrival from Frankfurt. Lazio added two more goals in the second half, but both were disallowed by the video referee due to offside.

Bergamo beat Monza 3-0 at home, with the first two goals in Atalanta’s jersey thanks to the summer signing from West Ham, Gianluca Scamacca.

Italian Football League – 3rd round: Bologna – Cagliari 2:1 (60. Zirkzee, 90. Fabbian – 22. Luvumbo) Udine – Frosinone 0:0Bergamo – Monza 3:0 (42. and 62. Scamacca, 34. Ederson) Lazio Rome 1:2 (32. Zieliňski – 30. Luis Alberto, 52. Kamada)

