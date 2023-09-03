Home » Napoli – Lazio Rome 1:2, The reigning champion fell for the first time, Lazio celebrates
Sports

Napoli – Lazio Rome 1:2, The reigning champion fell for the first time, Lazio celebrates

by admin
Napoli – Lazio Rome 1:2, The reigning champion fell for the first time, Lazio celebrates

The first goal of the game was scored by Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto after half an hour of play. He ran onto Felipe Anderson’s low cross at the front post and surprised the goalkeeper Meret with a spectacular foot. Napoli equalized within two minutes after Zieliňský’s shot, which was successively scored by two defending players into the counter-movement of helpless goalkeeper Provedel.

The visitors took the lead back seven minutes after the break when Japanese midfielder Kamada struck for the first time since his summer arrival from Frankfurt. Lazio added two more goals in the second half, but both were disallowed by the video referee due to offside.

Bergamo beat Monza 3-0 at home, with the first two goals in Atalanta’s jersey thanks to the summer signing from West Ham, Gianluca Scamacca.

Italian Football League – 3rd round: Bologna – Cagliari 2:1 (60. Zirkzee, 90. Fabbian – 22. Luvumbo) Udine – Frosinone 0:0Bergamo – Monza 3:0 (42. and 62. Scamacca, 34. Ederson) Lazio Rome 1:2 (32. Zieliňski – 30. Luis Alberto, 52. Kamada)

See also  Traoré is getting used to Pilsen. It can catch the second sap, the expert claims

You may also like

Chivas Receives Bad News Ahead of Matchday 7...

Italy beat Serbia in the second group stage...

Feng Bin Emerges Victorious: China’s Female Discus Thrower...

Scores of the sixth round from 5 p.m

Houston Astros Second Baseman José Altuve Sidelined Again...

UTC Sampdoria: «Away games and free cheering!»

Checo Perez to Start Fifth in Monza, Eyes...

PUMA celebrates its 75th anniversary with Scuderia Ferrari...

the Blues in eighth after their victory against...

Mexico Secures Second Victory at FIBA Basketball World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy