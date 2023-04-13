Home World ASEAN strongly condemns Burmese junta’s airstrikes on villages – RFI – Radio France Internationale
World

ASEAN strongly condemns Burmese junta’s airstrikes on villages – RFI – Radio France Internationale

by admin
  1. ASEAN Strongly Condemns Burmese Military Government for Airstrikes on Villages RFI – Radio France Internationale
  2. Russia, China veto Security Council resolution condemning Myanmar DW
  3. Media and militias: At least 50 killed in Myanmar military airstrikes on rebel rally Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  4. At least 110 dead, including children, the Burmese army’s attack on villages to “suppress terrorists” has been condemned internationally Lianhe Zaobao
  5. Over 100 dead in government airstrikes, United Nations urges countries to stop arms shipments to Myanmar- International- Instant International| 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  [Explore time]US and European military aid 300 tanks to help Ukraine fight against Russia | Ukraine War | Ukraine Tanks | Russia-Ukraine War

You may also like

Coronation of King Charles, coins ready with the...

Tijana Dapčević life without filters and foiling |...

The funeral of Alessandro Parini, the lawyer killed...

ACI- EURO NCAP / Yes to the adoption...

The couple met at a transplant | Entertainment

E-cigarette company Juul to pay US states $462...

Municipal swimming pool, in the summer the works...

constant improvement, leukocytosis and inflammatory syndrome in containment....

Udinese – Dacia Arena won’t make the European...

The Spanish Wave allows you to participate in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy