NEW YORK – A single man in command who decided not to command, in order not to stop an insurrection that he had “followed” since the eve, and then inflamed with the red-hot rally in the area of the White House. For this reason Donald Trump “must be barred from all public office”starting with that of president of the United States, for which he is again a candidate.
