by admin
The three players from Itas and the national team recorded a song written by them. The proceeds to the Proton Therapy Center of Trento

The passion for music, friendship off the field, a pinch of recklessness and a great desire to bring smiles. Et voilà the Christmas recipe is ready. And that of Daniele Lavia, Riccardo Sbertoli and Oreste Cavuto had the blessing of an exceptional “chef” when it comes to music: Marco Mengoni. Thus was born “Insieme” the song recorded by the three blue champions (the first two world and European gold, the third European gold last year) who play with Itas Trentino which can be downloaded from the website www.progettoinsieme.it after having a donation that will go to the proton therapy center of Trento, an excellence in cancer research and treatment.

“The initiative came from maestro Luca Michi – says Oreste Cavuto, the musical soul of the trio -. We often go to the place where he plays live and we also really like to participate. Sometimes we ended up singing with him. He often came to watch us play. When he proposed this idea to us for charity, we immediately liked it ”. Having said that they got to work. Master Michi was joined by Alberto Lagormarsini, Vladi Tosetto and Franco Cristaldi in the production. Daniele, Oreste and Riccardo also wrote the text: “Everything during the away match in Karlovarsko, in the Czech Republic (for the Champions League, ed). It wasn’t easy, even Marco Mengoni complimented us”. Yes, because the exceptional sponsor was the singer who, to promote their initiative, asked for an exception to the press silence required before Sanremo. “He is a volleyball enthusiast, he had already met Daniele last year, he was very kind to help us in this initiative” From the field to the recording studio.

the field under study

“We were a bit anxious I admit it, we like to do things well. The funniest thing was hearing Ricky sing. But he made up for it by doing the rap part which by the way he wrote all of it. He was very good, as a lyricist he was the most gifted. Daniele and I got better singing. We had great fun”. And it is said that the experience will not be repeated

December 23, 2022 (change December 23, 2022 | 20:29)

