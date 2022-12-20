Ke Jie loses in Chunlan Cup Go match

Source: Xinhuanet





Reporter Wang Hengzhi

The quarter-finals of the 14th Chunlan Cup World Professional Go Championship ended online on the 19th. Chinese chess player Ke Jie lost to South Korean chess player Shin Jin-joo.

This year’s Chunlan Cup top eight Chinese team occupies five seats, namely Ke Jie, Yang Dingxin, Tang Weixing, Li Xuanhao and Li Weiqing. In the quarter-finals, Yang Dingxin and Li Xuanhao will face off, and the other three will face South Korean chess players.

The focus of this round is undoubtedly the encounter between Ke Jie and South Korea’s number one player Shin Jin-joo. Ke Jie played well in the first half of this game, but made a major mistake in the 102nd move. Shen Zhenzhen seized the opportunity to confirm the advantage in one fell swoop. In the subsequent process, Shen Zhenzhen responded correctly, and Ke Jie conceded in the middle of the game.

In the other two contests between Chinese and South Korean chess players, both sides won one game each. Tang Weixing defeated Shen Minjun in the middle game; “post-00” chess player Li Weiqing lost to Bian Xiangyi with a slight disadvantage of 1/4 chess pieces. In addition, Li Xuanhao defeated Yang Dingxin in the middle game and advanced to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will be held on December 21. The semi-finals will be Li Xuanhao vs. Shen Zhenzhen, and Tang Weixing vs. Bian Xiangyi.

The Chunlan Cup World Professional Go Championship is hosted by the Chinese Go Association and Chunlan Group and was founded in 1998.