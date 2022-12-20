Home Business Japan’s self-developed 2nm process TSMC leader stated: 5nm is not difficult to develop by leaps and bounds–fast technology–technology changes the future
Japan's self-developed 2nm process TSMC leader stated: 5nm is not difficult to develop by leaps and bounds

Japan’s self-developed 2nm process TSMC leader stated: 5nm is not difficult to develop by leaps and bounds–fast technology–technology changes the future

As the former big brother of semiconductors, Japan is now outdated in advanced technology. For this reason, Japan plans to invest heavily in research and development of 2nm technology. It has found cooperation with IBM in the United States. It hopes to mass-produce 2nm technology in 2025 at the earliest, and catch up with TSMC and Samsung in one fell swoop. Waiting for the company.

Japan develops 2nm process, what does TSMC think? Do you feel threatened? Recently, TSMC co-CEO Wei Zhejia also responded to this matter, saying that it is very difficult for Japan to develop 2nm technology.

Wei Zhejia said that if a company or a country wants to develop by leaps and bounds, it cannot be said that it is impossible, but it is quite difficult.

“Does Japan have 3nm, 4nm and 5nm technology?” Wei Zhejia said, “The consequence of overtaking on a curve is that the insurance company will lose money.”

As for Japan’s plan, he does not intend to comment, Japan has its own plans.

As previously reported, IBMIt is confirmed that it has reached a cooperation with Rapidus, Japan. The two parties will set up a research and development institution, and IBM will send employees to participate in the cooperation.

Rapidus is a semiconductor company jointly established by at least eight Japanese electronics giants not long ago. It has attracted joint investment from eight Japanese companies including Toyota, Sony, Kioxia, NEC, Softbank, and Denso, each contributing 1 billion yen.

Rapidus plans to mass-produce 2nm process chips as soon as 2025, and to mass-produce improved 2nm and subsequent next-generation semiconductor processes by 2027.

Before IBM, Japan’s Rapidus also reached a cooperation agreement with Belgium’s IMEC European Microelectronics Center, which can be said to be the core institution for global advanced technology research and development. Companies such as ASML have a deep cooperative relationship with IMEC.

