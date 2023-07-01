Assault Victim in Santiago de Cuba Seeks Help to Recover Stolen Documents

Title: Cuban Woman Seeks Help on Social Media to Recover Stolen Documents

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

A Cuban woman recently took to social media to appeal for assistance in recovering her stolen documents following a traumatic assault in a neighborhood in Santiago de Cuba. Delia Gorra Díaz, the victim, reached out to the online community, urging anyone who may come across her identification to contact her.

Having been robbed in Veguita de Galo on Calle 11, Gorra Díaz shared that the attacker had threatened her with a knife. Determined to avoid physical harm, she surrendered her belongings without resistance. A security guard from a nearby company witnessed the incident and heard her cries for help, but opted to remain hidden.

Reflecting on the incident, Gorra Díaz stated that although the assailant didn’t harm her physically, the loss of her wallet and important documents was distressing. Concerned internet users advised her to file a formal complaint to prevent potential misuse of her stolen identity for illicit purposes.

The Cuban publication also highlighted the experiences of three other women who shared similar stories of assaults or attempted assaults, shedding light on the vulnerability women face due to the rising street violence. The victims offered words of caution, advising others to exercise caution during carnivals by refraining from carrying valuable items in public.

Expressing solidarity, one internet user shared their personal encounter with an attempted robbery, urging Gorra Díaz to remain resilient. Other netizens decried the increase in gang activity, citing a recent incident involving armed youths attempting to harm an innocent bystander.

In light of these distressing events, the local community is reminded to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety.

