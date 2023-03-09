7
ASTI COMICS – Saturday 20 May 2023 – First edition at Errebi Asti
Guest of honor Cristina D’Avena with her evening concert!!!
Cosplay contest organized by us at Cospa Family – Association for the Organization of Cosplay Events
Artists Area organized by Fabio Aquilino with FumettiStore FumettiStore
Area Voice actors and musicians on stage managed by PianetaB WebRadio
Dj set to follow until the night
Lots of stands for the most pretentious nerds of the craftsman and not!!!
Eat sweet and savory and drink well to no end !!!
Tickets on sale for comics and concert very soon!
State very turned…!!!
See also Ukrainian government sources: Russia would be ready tonight for the decisive attack on Kiev