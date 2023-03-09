ASTI COMICS – Saturday 20 May 2023 – First edition at Errebi Asti

Guest of honor Cristina D’Avena with her evening concert!!!

Cosplay contest organized by us at Cospa Family – Association for the Organization of Cosplay Events

Artists Area organized by Fabio Aquilino with FumettiStore FumettiStore

Area Voice actors and musicians on stage managed by PianetaB WebRadio

Dj set to follow until the night

Lots of stands for the most pretentious nerds of the craftsman and not!!!

Eat sweet and savory and drink well to no end !!!

Tickets on sale for comics and concert very soon!

State very turned…!!!