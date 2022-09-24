The son and daughter-in-law wanted a baby but could no longer carry a pregnancy. And so their mother did everything she could to help them: she offered to carry her future granddaughter in her womb with a surrogate mother. It is the story of Nancy Hauck, 56, from Utah, and her family. Her 30-year-old daughter-in-law Cambria had undergone a life-saving hysterectomy after her last birth and she was no longer able to carry the pregnancy to term. So Nancy, despite her age, volunteered to fulfill the dream of the young woman and her 32-year-old son Jeff: in her womb she is now raising the couple’s granddaughter and fifth daughter.

Jeff and Cambria already have two pairs of twins and they really wanted another child. But the young woman’s hysterectomy, after the traumatic birth of her last children in September last year, left the couple with little hope. When doctors told grandmother and mother Nancy that she was in good enough condition to carry on a pregnancy – 26 years after the last – she didn’t think twice and decided she would be her surrogate mother. her niece. “I just suddenly had the feeling that I should have offered to do it,” were the words of the woman a SWNS. Nancy began hormone treatment in January 2022 and, within weeks, she became pregnant with Jeff and Cambria’s fertilized embryos.

The new arrival in the family is expected for next November. “I feel very happy to have a mother so selfless and loving that she is willing to make that kind of sacrifice for my family,” commented Jeff, the 32-year-old son. Having experienced over four years of infertility treatments, I knew how complicated the process can be and I doubted it was possible for her to carry a baby for us, but I was delighted by the idea she offered for us. “

“He’s sacrificing so much for us and our family and we feel so grateful,” Cambria said. «She was nothing short of surprising and full of so much light and grace – he added -. They say pregnancy comes with a flash, but Nancy’s is a complete beacon. ‘ “There is no refund for such a thing,” he added, “all I can do is follow the example my parents set and try to give the same level of love and devotion to my family and others. “.