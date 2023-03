Torrential rains on Tuesday caused a landslide in the Natuna Islands, a small Indonesian archipelago that is part of the Riau Islands province. The landslide hit several homes, killing at least 10 people: another 50 are missing. The landslide occurred in Serasan, about 80 kilometers from the Indonesian coast of the island of Borneo. Rescue is particularly difficult, given that the island is not easy to reach: it takes almost six hours by boat from Borneo.