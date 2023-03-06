Home News Instructions for Temple and Family History Leaders—2023
News

Instructions for Temple and Family History Leaders—2023

by admin
Instructions for Temple and Family History Leaders—2023
Download Photo

Instructions for temple and family history leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be released online on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The elder David A. Bednar and the elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; the sister Susan H. Porter, Primary general president; the sister Kristen M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; the elder Kevin R. Duncan and the elder Kevin S. Hamilton, General Authority Seventies; and area leaders from around the world will participate in a council discussion.

Topics covered will include the blessings of participating in temple and family history service, being related to the Savior through ordinances and covenants, and uniting families for eternity, as illustrated in section 25 of the General Manual, “Temple and family history work in the ward and stake”.

Who should participate

Those invited to participate include stake and ward councils, bishoprics and branch presidencies, elders quorum and Relief Society presidencies, Young Women and Primary presidencies, missionary leaders and ward missionaries, ward temple and family history leaders and advisers, Young Women class presidencies, and Aaronic Priesthood presidencies. Leaders are encouraged to watch the recorded instructions as a group, pausing the video to counsel together as suggested during the broadcast.

Watch on demand

Viewing on Demand will be available beginning Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 am (MST, Salt Lake City Time; for Italy add 8 hours) in the Evangelical library in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Russian, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Seven additional languages ​​will be available shortly thereafter.

In the Evangelical library past instructions for temple and family history leaders can be found.

See also  Transit flight service has been upgraded-China Civil Aviation Network

You may also like

El Salvador, from criminal gangs to authoritarianism

We are Colombia, not a mess

Robotic arm with cobot functions

Pyongyang says its rocket engine “gives guarantees” for...

Unusual traffic accident in Antioquia

During the two sessions, the former political judge...

Milan stock exchange stable, rise consolidates, Tim, Piaggio...

MINED and Higher Education Institutions launch “Join the...

Erotic dessert business causes controversy in Cali

“El Lágrima” fell, a gang member wanted by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy