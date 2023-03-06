2023-temple-and-family-history-instruction Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Primary General President Susan H. Porter; Sister Kristen M. Yee, Second Counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency; Elder Kevin R. Duncan and Elder Kevin S. Hamilton2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Download Photo

Instructions for temple and family history leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be released online on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The elder David A. Bednar and the elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; the sister Susan H. Porter, Primary general president; the sister Kristen M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; the elder Kevin R. Duncan and the elder Kevin S. Hamilton, General Authority Seventies; and area leaders from around the world will participate in a council discussion.

Topics covered will include the blessings of participating in temple and family history service, being related to the Savior through ordinances and covenants, and uniting families for eternity, as illustrated in section 25 of the General Manual, “Temple and family history work in the ward and stake”.

Who should participate

Those invited to participate include stake and ward councils, bishoprics and branch presidencies, elders quorum and Relief Society presidencies, Young Women and Primary presidencies, missionary leaders and ward missionaries, ward temple and family history leaders and advisers, Young Women class presidencies, and Aaronic Priesthood presidencies. Leaders are encouraged to watch the recorded instructions as a group, pausing the video to counsel together as suggested during the broadcast.

Watch on demand

Viewing on Demand will be available beginning Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 am (MST, Salt Lake City Time; for Italy add 8 hours) in the Evangelical library in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Russian, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Seven additional languages ​​will be available shortly thereafter.

In the Evangelical library past instructions for temple and family history leaders can be found.