At least 103 dead in shipwreck in central Nigeria – Xinhua English.news.cn

21
- At least 103 dead in boat sinking in central Nigeria – Xinhua English.news.cn China Net
- 103 dead in Nigeria boat sinking Lianhe Zaobao
- 103 dead in Nigeria shipwreck | China Press China Daily
- Tragic! 100 people were killed on the way home from the wedding and turned into icy floating corpses! A happy event turned into a funeral | International News Chinese New Zealand Herald
- More than 100 people may die in Nigerian boat capsize- International- Instant World| Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News