At least 20 killed in cholera outbreak in villages in southern Nigeria

Xinhua News Agency, Abuja, December 18 (Reporter Guo Jun) Nigerian health officials said on the 18th that a cholera epidemic broke out in several villages in Cross River State in southern Nigeria, causing at least 20 deaths and more than 30 hospitalizations.

Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Director Janet Ekpeyan gave the latest update at a press conference in Calabar, the state capital, on the 18th. He said that the health department has deployed personnel to the villages affected by the epidemic, provided medical supplies and clean water, and carried out environmental disinfection to control the spread of the epidemic.

Cholera is one of the most common diseases in Nigeria, mostly in areas with poor sanitation and lack of clean water. According to data from the Nigerian Department of Disease Control and Prevention, from January to October this year, 31 states in the country reported a total of 19,228 suspected cases of cholera, including 466 deaths.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infectious disease caused by Vibrio cholerae. It is mainly transmitted through unclean water and food. Patients often have symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and high fever. Severe illness and delayed treatment can lead to death.

