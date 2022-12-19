Home Business The world’s first flagship tablet equipped with MagicOS 7.0: Honor Tablet V8 Pro is here
The world’s first flagship tablet equipped with MagicOS 7.0: Honor Tablet V8 Pro is here

The world‘s first flagship tablet equipped with MagicOS 7.0: Honor Tablet V8 Pro is here

Honor announced today,A new product launch conference will be held at 19:30 on December 26, and the Honor Tablet V8 Pro, the world‘s first large-screen flagship tablet with the MagicOS 7.0 operating system, will be brought to you.

According to reports, the new tablet will bring consumers a brand-new smart and efficient experience that becomes easier to use as you use it, and understands you better as you use it.

At the same time, the new tablet is equipped withThe new MagicOS 7.0 system fully upgrades the software system architecturewhich can create an integrated ecological experience with seamless collaboration across devices and seamless flow across applications.

Not only that, the new tablet will be equipped withMediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, 5nm process manufacturingwith an independent AI processor APU 580, and a 12.1-inch high-definition large screen.

Although Dimensity 8100 has some gaps in performance compared with the latest products of Dimensity 9000 series and Snapdragon 8 series, it is almost an all-round rolling upgrade compared to the Snapdragon 870 on the current products of various manufacturers.

According to the official previously released the appearance of the Honor Tablet V8 Pro,It adopts an extremely narrow bezel design with a very high screen-to-body ratio. There is also a front-facing camera in the middle of the side bezel. There are also a variety of colors to choose from, and it supports the use of a stylus.

