IMG_4393_1.JPG (51.99 KB, Downloads: 5) Download attachment Save to photo album 2 hours ago upload



Equipped with a powerful heat dissipation module, the burn-in is only 56 degrees, and the performance is even better

The second product launched by NVIDIA RTX40 series is RTX4080, and PNY also launched the corresponding product “GeForce RTX 4080 16GB”, which is divided into two types with or without OC overclocking. 2550MHz, the heat dissipation module is the same as the big brother RTX 4090, equipped with three 100mm double ball ring fans, which increases the air volume by more than 40% and the wind pressure by 55% compared with the traditional 90mm fan. The ring fan blades make the airflow more concentrated, occupying 3.5 The slot provides high-quality heat dissipation, and provides an automatic stop function under low load conditions, so that players can enjoy low-noise performance. The size is the same as that of the big brother RTX4090, and the length is only 331.8mm, which is compatible with most ATX machines. The shell and lighting school have XLR8 Logo lighting and fan peripheral lighting effects. You can adjust the lighting effects and customize the lighting through VelocityX, and you can also monitor the core clock, memory frequency, temperature and fan speed. There is also an overclocking function that allows players to pursue More extreme performance!

GeForce RTX 4080 has 9728 CUDA cores, 256Bit memory, 16GB GDDR6X, PCIe 4.0 transmission interface, three sets of DP1.4a and one set of HDMI 2.1 for output, and the power consumption of the card itself is 320~340W. It is recommended to use a power supply of 850W, which is more than enough. Let’s see the performance of PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16GB overclocking XLR8 gaming EPIC-X RGB three-fan VERTO immediately!

Packaging and Body

▼Package marked with brand, model and features



▼PNY Logo



▼The product is XLR8 e-sports series



▼ Equipped with 16GB GDDR6X memory, STEALTH Mode fan and EPIC-X RGB lighting effect, this time we will introduce the RTX 4080 OC version



▼The back of the package indicates the style of the back of the graphics card and related technologies of the graphics card chip





▼The brand, model and graphics card support specifications are marked on the side





▼Accessories: product manual, simple graphics card bracket and PCIe 5.0 12+4pin power adapter cable



▼The PCIe 5.0 12+4pin power adapter cable needs to use three sets of 6+2 pin graphics card power supplies





▼PNY GeForce RTX 4080 has a very domineering appearance and is equipped with three 100mm double-ball ring fans, which occupy a large radiator of 3.5 slots. The fan will automatically stop at low load, and it runs quite quietly at full speed. There is a burn-in test at the back, and the performance is outstanding. your imagination!



▼The periphery of the fan in the middle is designed with a shape, and there is an X-shaped light bar



▼The back is a stamped aluminum metal back plate, which can prevent the plate from bending and accelerate heat transfer, and the last is the XLR8 Logo-shaped vent



▼PNY Logo and XLR8 GAMING words



▼XLR8 Logo-shaped air vent



▼Uses PCIe 4.0 transmission interface, and is protected by a dust cover when not in use



▼There is a luminous XLR8 lettering on the top, and GEFROCE RTX lettering on the back





▼PCIe 5.0 12+4pin external power supply



▼The heat dissipation module is the same as RTX4090, it needs to occupy 3.5 slots, the height of the graphics card is 71.1mm, and the length is 331.8mm, which is compatible with most ATX cases!





▼Provide four sets of outputs including three sets of DisplayPort 1.4a, and one set of HDMI 2.1, with dust cover protection when not in use



VelocityX tool software introduction and light display

▼VelocityX tool software checks VBIOS version and driver version, monitors core clock, memory frequency, temperature and fan speed, and can also customize fan speed. In addition, it also has GPU and memory overclocking functions, allowing players to explore the ultimate performance. Save the settings as Profile, which is convenient for players to quickly switch settings



▼Five light-emitting modes are provided in terms of lighting effects





▼The lighting effect is very aggressive and full of domineering





▼Visual lighting effect display

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXpxv_xtEa4

performance test

testing platform

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Cooler: msi MEG CORELIQUID S280

MB: msi MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI

RAM: PNY XLR8 MAKO SE DDR5-6000 32GB kit

Storage: WD Black 1TB NVMe SSD

PSU: msi MPG A1000G 1000W

OS: Windows 10 Professional 64 Bit

▼The test platform verifies the authenticity



▼3DMark Fire Strike:51064



▼3DMark Fire Strike Extreme:32588



▼3DMark Fire Strike Ultra:17617



▼3DMark Night Raid:80691



▼3DMark Time Spy:25700



▼3DMark Time Spy Extreme:13962



▼3DMark Port Royal:18001



▼3DMark DirectX Raytracing feature test:85.70 FPS



▼The average temperature of FurMark 8K burn-in (8X MSAA) is only 56 degrees, which is only 56 degrees! The fan speed is only about 1000 rpm, very quiet!



Light chase and DLSS 3 game test

▼Tomb Raider: Shadow – 4K resolution (highest special effects) average 129



▼Tomb Raider: Shadow – 4K resolution (highest special effects) + DLSS average 241 sheets



▼Tomb Raider: Shadows – 4K resolution (highest special effects) + DLSS + ray tracing average 205 pictures



▼Rainbow Six: Siege-2K resolution (highest special effects) Average 559 pictures



▼Rainbow Six: Siege-4K resolution (highest special effects) Average 337 pictures



▼ Forza Horizon 5-2K resolution (highest special effects) + ray tracing average 170 pictures



▼ Forza Horizon 5-4K resolution (highest special effects) + ray tracing average 155 shots



▼Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077-2K resolution (highest special effects) + ray chasing + DLSS 3 average 164 pictures, because there are still some bugs, so NVIDIA recommends using Frame View for more accurate statistics



▼Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077-4K resolution (highest special effects) + ray chasing + DLSS 3 average 125 pictures, because there are still some bugs, so NVIDIA recommends using Frame View for more accurate statistics



Summarize

The PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16GB overclocked XLR8 gaming EPIC-X RGB three-fan VERTO graphics card performs well. The heat dissipation module is the same as that of the big brother RTX4090. The fan is super invincible and quiet, and you can’t feel that the graphics card is running at full speed. When the load is low, the fan will not rotate at all, reaching zero noise. In terms of actual game performance, it is no problem to play masterpieces in 2K and 4K. Most of the game test results are still overperformance. After turning on ray tracing and DLSS, there is still a smooth performance of over 100 frames. The mainstream is still 2K resolution. In the future, you don’t need to change the graphics card if you want to replace the 4K screen! Want to start with the flagship style RTX4080 graphics card? PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16GB overclocked XLR8 gaming EPIC-X RGB three-fan VERTO graphics card is a very good choice!