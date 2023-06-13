At least 3 people killed and 25 others injured in major Russian rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

Early Tuesday morning the Russian military carried out a major rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region of central Ukraine: the attack hit several civilian buildings, including one in which at least three people were killed and several at least 25 injured. Rescue is still on site and the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Vilkul, he said to think it likely that other people are trapped under the rubble. Also on Tuesday morning, the Russian army also attacked the capital Kiev, with missiles and drones that the Ukrainian army said it had intercepted and destroyed. Kryvyi Rih had already been hit by a major rocket attack last December: three other people were killed and 13 others were injured.

Another rocket of terrorists, Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. The rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih continues. My condolences to all who have lost loved ones! There will never be forgiveness for 🇷🇺 terrorists, and for every… pic.twitter.com/0uxN8wyk8M — Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) June 13, 2023